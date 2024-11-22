Frustrated Bengals are 4-7 at their bye week and still looking for ways to win the close games

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are using the bye week to figure out how they can win close games and get out of the 4-7 funk in which they find themselves. Cincinnati keeps losing to the league’s best teams despite fantastic seasons by some of its top players. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are putting up impressive numbers, but the Bengals just keep falling short. Six of the Bengals’ seven losses have been by one score. Five losses were by six points or fewer.

