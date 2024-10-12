Frost score in SO to lift Flyers to 3-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Morgan Frost scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout and the Philadelphia Flyers opened their season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Tyson Forester and Cam York scored in regulation for the Flyers, and Samuel Ersson finished with 24 saves.

Teddy Blueger and Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves in his Vancouver debut.

It marked the second straight game where the Canucks lost in extra time after holding a lead heading into the third period.

Travis Konecny also scored int he shootout for Philadelphia, and Jake DeBrusk tallied for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver lost a big player less than two minutes into the game when defenseman Tyler Myers went down after hitting Joel Farabee along the boards. Myers spent several minutes on the ice being looked at by trainers before he was helped up and went directly to the locker room, favoring his right leg. He did not return.

Flyers: Highly touted prospect Matvei Michkov made some big moves in his NHL debut. The 19-year-old Russian right wing tried to beat Lankinen with a backwards, between-the-legs shot in front of the net on a third-period power play. The Flyers selected Michkov seventh overall in the 2023 draft.

Key moment

York put a shot up and under the crossbar 2:48 into the third, but the puck pinged back out and play continued for several moments before the horn sounded. His goal tied the score at 2-2.

Key stat

Philadelphia kept Vancouver’s star-studded power play in check, killing off all five penalties they faced and not allowing a single shot on the final three.

Up next

The Flyers visit Calgary on Saturday while the Canucks open their first road trip of the season at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

