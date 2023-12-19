Frosinone stuns Napoli 4-0 to reach Italian Cup quarters for first time

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Frosinone’s best cup run continued as it stunned defending Serie A champion Napoli by winning 4-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Frosinone had never even reached the round of 16 previously. It will next face either Juventus or Salernitana. Enzo Barrenechea is on loan from Juventus and he broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Giuseppe Caso capitalized on an error from Napoli and Walid Cheddira converted a spotkick. Substitute Abdou Harroui capped a great night for Frosinone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.