From way downtown! Twice! Virginia Tech, Miami kickers close 1st half with a field goal display

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — John Love and Andy Borregales sent Virginia Tech and No. 7 Miami into halftime with a little bit of fireworks Friday night. They’re the kickers — and they connected on career-longs 20 seconds apart to end the first half. Love made a 57-yarder for Virginia Tech, and Borregales answered with a 56-yarder for Miami on the final play before halftime. The Hokies took a 24-17 lead into the locker room in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

