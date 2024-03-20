From walk-on to MAC’s biggest star, Akron’s Enrique Freeman takes amazing journey to March Madness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Enrique Freeman has gone from being an unknown walk-on at Akron to the biggest man on campus. The senior center is one of the best stories in this year’s NCAA Tournament. After earning a scholarship following a tryout in 2019, Freeman has blossomed into one of college basketball’s top frontline players. He led the nation in rebounding this season at 12.9 per game and was named the Mid-American Conference’s top player as well as an AP honorable mention All-American. Not bad for a player who didn’t get any looks coming out of high school. The Zips will face Creighton in a Midwest Region matchup on Thursday.

