From Texas A&M to Auburn, the SEC is loaded with new offensive playcallers. There are 10 in all

A whopping 10 Southeastern Conference teams will have new offensive playcallers this season. That group includes Bobby Petrino at Texas A&M, where Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been stagnant offensively. New Auburn coach Hugh Freeze intends to let Philip Montgomery be the primary playcaller. Eliah Drinkwitz is handing those duties to Kirby Moore at Missouri. All told, only four SEC programs have the same offensive coordinator back in 2023. Two-time defending champion Georgia welcomes back Mike Bobo for a second stint as offensive coordinator while Alabama hired 31-year-old Tommy Rees from Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.