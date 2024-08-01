From South Jersey to South Philly, Phillips grows up diehard Phillies fan, grows into solid pitcher

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Phillips has become the surprise of the pitching staff in the second half for the Philadelphia Phillies. He was raised in New Jersey and was a diehard Phillies fan. He still can’t believe he’s pitching for his boyhood favorite team. Phillips is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four games with the Phillies. Phillips is the first Phillies rookie to toss a shutout since Zach Eflin in 2016. Phillips has won all three big-league starts, giving the Phillies an unexpected second-half boost in place of injured starters Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.