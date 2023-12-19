From relegation battlers to high flyers: Brest fighting for European spots in French league

BREST, France (AP) — Brest has taken the French league by surprise this season. After 16 rounds of matches, the team boasts its best record ever at this stage of a French league season, with eight wins and only four defeats for a total of 28 points. That’s just nine less than leader Paris Saint-Germain and its armada of stars. Not many experts could have imagined such an ascending trajectory for Brest when the struggling side appointed Eric Roy as its coach in January, with hopes that the 55-year-old would help the club remain in the top division.

