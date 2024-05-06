From Real Madrid to relegation scrap: Union Berlin fires another coach as season unravels

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
FILE - Union's then interim coach Marco Grote gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Union Berlin has fired Nenad Bjelica as coach and appointed Marco Grote in his place to save the team from Bundesliga relegation. Union says Bjelica and his assistants were told Monday morning they had to go. Grote becomes interim coach for the second time this season after taking over from longtime-favorite Urs Fischer. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has fired Nenad Bjelica as coach and re-appointed Marco Grote in an interim capacity in a bid to save the team from Bundesliga relegation. Grote is interim coach for the second time this season after taking over from long-time favorite Urs Fischer in November. The 51-year-old Grote will again be assisted by Marie-Louise Eta and Sebastian Bönig for the final two games of the season. Union travels to Cologne on Saturday, a must-win game for the host to avoid being the second team relegated after last-placed Darmstadt. Union then plays Freiburg on the final day.

