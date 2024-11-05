From rankings, to 4-wheelers, to tortillas, Deion Sanders had plenty on his mind after the bye week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Fresh off a bye week, the 21st-ranked Colorado Buffaloes turned in a practice so good that coach Deion Sanders brought the team together midway through just to tell them so. They thought they were in trouble. They weren’t. Sanders was rankled by Colorado appearing in the rankings, though, as he asked voters not to put his team in the polls. He wanted to fly under the radar. The Buffaloes are riding high heading into a game at Texas Tech on Saturday. They’ve won three straight road games for the first time since 2001-02. They were 2-4 on the road a season ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.