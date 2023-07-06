From prodigy to project, Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates rediscovers joy on twisted path to NBA

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Tabbed the “next Kevin Durant” even before he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a high school sophomore in Michigan, Bates is no longer trying to live up to the expectations of others and simply following his own path, albeit not the one he imagined. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Emoni Bates has gone from prodigy to project. Touted as a can’t-miss NBA star before he was a teenager, Bates has followed a twisted path to the pros. The 19-year-old, who spent one season at Memphis and one at Eastern Michigan, was recently drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates is grateful for the chance and said the draft process has allowed him to rediscover a lost joy for the game. Bates will make his pro debut on Friday with the Cavs’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.

