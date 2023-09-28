From philosophy class to top of the league? Nice’s new coach Farioli eyes 1st place in France

PARIS (AP) — Ten years ago Francesco Farioli was finishing his philosophy degree at an Italian university. Now he’s coaching Nice, an ambitious French side where the team’s captain is five years older than him. Farioli’s path in soccer has been an unusual one and he never had a playing career. But on Sunday the 34-year-old Italian has the chance to put Nice on top of the French league when it hosts Brest. Unbeaten in six games so far Nice has secured away wins against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Farioli’s side is one point behind leader Brest. A win will guarantee top spot for Nice.

