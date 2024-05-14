From one Rangers captain to another: Jacob Trouba earns NHL’s Mark Messier Leadership Award

NEW YORK (AP) — From one former New York Rangers to a current one, Jacob Trouba was selected as the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the league announced. The award winner is selected personally by Messier and presented since 2007 to a player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, and plays a leading role in his community to grow the sport. Trouba is the first Rangers’ player to earn the honor after helping lead his team to a franchise-best 55 wins and a Presidents’ Trophy for leading the NHL with 114 points.

