From MVP to DNP: Florida believes guard Riley Kugel ‘will respond the right way’ after benching

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Riley Kugel went from MVP to DNP in less than a year. The 6-foot-5 guard was so sensational down the stretch last season that he considered turning pro. Now, he’s the Gators’ biggest X-factor heading into the NCAA Tournament — assuming he even plays. Kugel did not play in Florida’s final two games of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. His usual minutes went to fellow sophomore Denzel Aberdeen, who scored a career-high 20 points against Texas A&M in the semifinals. It’s unclear how much Kugel will play, if at all, when the seventh-seeded Gators face Colorado or Boise State in the opening round of the South Region in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.