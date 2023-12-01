From Jared Verse to Patrick Payton and defensive interior, Florida State bringing pass-rush heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jared Verse rushed off the edge and kept pushing. Before Florida offensive tackle Damieon George Jr. could realize it, he was backpedaling furiously but being pushed toward his quarterback. Verse’s sack was one of six for Florida State, tying a season high, in the 24-15 win at Florida. While Verse’s play caught fire on social media, Patrick Payton added two sacks in what was a dominating final 15 minutes for the Seminoles’ front. Florida State has brought pressure from the edge, from the interior of the line as well as linebackers and safeties while racking up 38 sacks going into Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Louisville.

