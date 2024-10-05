From Japan to the majors, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto want to deliver a World Series to LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been friends going back to their days playing in Japan’s top baseball league. Now, they’re making their Major League Baseball playoff debuts together for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They teamed to win a gold medal for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic. Their next goal is to win a World Series championship together. Yamamoto starts Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Another Japanese, Yu Darvish, will start Game 2 for the Padres on Sunday. Darvish is Ohtani’s childhood hero.

