From historic defeat, Thailand strives for World Cup success

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — On June 11, 2019 the Thailand women’s soccer team endured the biggest-ever loss at a women’s soccer World Cup, a 13-0 trouncing by the United States which cast an unwelcome spotlight on the state of the sport in the South East Asian nation. Now a refurbished Thailand team under a new head coach and with the youngest playing group in its history has played Cameroon in an inter-continental playoff match in New Zealand, as the country looks to move beyond the shadow of that defeat.

