From historic defeat, Thailand strives for World Cup success

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — On June 11, 2019 the Thailand women’s soccer team endured the biggest-ever loss at a women’s soccer World Cup, a 13-0 trouncing by the United States which cast an unwelcome spotlight on the state of the sport in the South East Asian nation. Now a refurbished Thailand team under a new head coach and with the youngest playing group in its history has played Cameroon in an inter-continental playoff match in New Zealand, as the country looks to move beyond the shadow of that defeat.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
FILE - United States' Alex Morgan, centre, scores her team's fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 11, 2019. The Thailand women's soccer team endured the biggest-ever loss at a women's soccer World Cup, in June 2019, a 13-0 trouncing by the United States which cast an unwelcome spotlight on the state of the sport in the South East Asian nation. Now a refurbished Thailand team under a new head coach and with the youngest playing group in its history has played Cameroon in an inter-continental playoff match in New Zealand, hoping to qualify again for a World Cup and move beyond the shadow of that defeat. (AP Photo/Francois Mori,File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori
FILE - United States' scorer Samantha Mewis lifts her teammate Megan Rapinoe as she celebrates her side's 4rth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 11, 2019. The Thailand women's soccer team endured the biggest-ever loss at a women's soccer World Cup, in June 2019, a 13-0 trouncing by the United States which cast an unwelcome spotlight on the state of the sport in the South East Asian nation. Now a refurbished Thailand team under a new head coach and with the youngest playing group in its history has played Cameroon in an inter-continental playoff match in New Zealand, hoping to qualify again for a World Cup and move beyond the shadow of that defeat. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino