From fan to hero, super sub Joselu lifts Real Madrid past Bayern and into Champions League final

Two years ago, Joselu Mato was another Real Madrid fan cheering in the stands of the Stade de France as it won a record-extending 14th European Cup. The journeyman striker scored two late goals on Wednesday to achieve another memorable Madrid comeback in a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich and send them back to the Champions League final. Joselu’s arrival last summer on loan from the relegated Espanyol was not a typical Real Madrid move. But he has surpassed expectations by perfectly performing his role as Madrid’s super sub in attack. Now he will have the chance to play against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London. Especially if Madrid needs another late rally.

