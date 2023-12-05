From Croatia to Connecticut, Muhl sisters will face each other on the court for the first time

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn point guard Nika Muhl says she and Ball State guard Hana Muhl used to fight about almost everything while growing up together in Croatia. But the sisters from Zagreb, now living on the other side of the Atlantic and more than 800 miles apart, have becoming so close as adults that they have each other’s first initial tattooed behind their left ears. Nika is 22 and two years older than Hana. The two, who played together for years on the same club team and national teams in their home country, will face each other in an “official game” for the first time Wednesday when Hana’s Cardinals (6-1) visit Nika’s No. 17 Huskies (4-3) in Storrs.

