From a national title at Michigan to coaching together in LA, a special Father’s Day for the Minters

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan head coach defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Father’s Day is always a special time for Rick and Jesse Minter. But this is the first time they are working together in the NFL. Jesse Minter is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and Rick is a senior defensive analyst. They were also part of Jim Harbaugh’s University of Michigan staff that won the national championship in January. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Father’s Day is always a special time for Rick and Jesse Minter. Sunday, though, might be extra rewarding. The Minters are on the same staff for the sixth time in their coaching careers, but this is the first time they have worked together in the NFL. Jesse Minter is the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator, and Rick, his father, is a senior defensive analyst. They were also part of Jim Harbaugh’s University of Michigan staff that won the national championship in January.

