From a national title at Michigan to coaching together in LA, a special Father’s Day for the Minters

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Father’s Day is always a special time for Rick and Jesse Minter. Sunday, though, might be extra rewarding. The Minters are on the same staff for the sixth time in their coaching careers, but this is the first time they have worked together in the NFL. Jesse Minter is the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator, and Rick, his father, is a senior defensive analyst. They were also part of Jim Harbaugh’s University of Michigan staff that won the national championship in January.

