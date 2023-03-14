Fritz, Wawrinka, Garcia win; Badosa out at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Defending champion Taylor Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. The fourth-seeded Fritz served four aces and won 88% of his first-serve points against the 30th-seeded Baez from Argentina. Also advancing was Stan Wawrinka, who defeated No. 7 seed Holger Rune, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. American Tommy Paul beat ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. In women’s play, No. 5 Caroline Garcia won and defending champion Paula Badosa lost.

