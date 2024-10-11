Fritz through to semifinals in Shanghai and Sabalenka to play Gauff in Wuhan

By The Associated Press
Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates after defeating David Goffin of Belgium in the men's singles quarterfinals match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to his fifth Masters semifinal with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium at the Shanghai Masters. The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points to set up a meeting against four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jakub Mensik, who play later Friday. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka served up a master class to defeat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-2 and maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open. The Belarussian will meet fourth-ranked Coco Gauff in a blockbuster semifinal matchup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.