Fritz through to semifinals in Shanghai and Sabalenka to play Gauff in Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to his fifth Masters semifinal with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium at the Shanghai Masters. The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points to set up a meeting against four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jakub Mensik, who play later Friday. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka served up a master class to defeat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-2 and maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open. The Belarussian will meet fourth-ranked Coco Gauff in a blockbuster semifinal matchup.

