Fritz takes over at Houston, giving the 63-year-old his 1st Power 5 coaching job

HOUSTON (AP) — Willie Fritz got his first head coaching job at Blinn Junior College in 1993. After 31 years moving up the ranks of college coaching and winning at every stop, the 63-year-old was introduced as Houston’s new coach on Monday. The Cougars left the American Athletic Conference to move to the Big 12 this season and Dana Holgorsen was fired after the team went 4-8 and 2-7 in league play in his fifth year at the school. Houston will be Fritz’s first job at a Power 5 school. He coached the last eight seasons at Tulane, where he won the second-most games in the school’s 130-season history.

