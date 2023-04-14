Fritz stuns defending champion Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — American Taylor Fritz upset two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals. Second-seeded Tsitsipas was on a 12-match winning streak on the French Cote d’Azur, where he claimed his two Masters 1000 titles. Fritz will next face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, who beat German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (5). The top two seeds have now been knocked out of the clay-court tournament following Novak Djokovic’s exit in the third round on Thursday.

