Fritz stuns champion Tsitsipas; 3rd-seeded Medvedev loses

MONACO (AP) — American Taylor Fritz upset two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals. Second-seeded Tsitsipas was on a 12-match winning streak at the tournament. Fritz next faces fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, who beat German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (5). The second-seeded Tsitsipas was followed out by third-seeded Daniil Medvedev. The Russian lost 6-3, 6-4 loss to sixth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark. The top three seeds have been knocked out of the clay-court tournament following 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s exit. Rune next plays seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner after he beat No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2.

