Fritz, Sinner reach Miami Open quarterfinals with 2-set wins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner have both defeated seeded opponents in straight sets at the Miami Open to move into the quarterfinals. No. 9 Fritz compiled twice as many winners as unforced errors and only dropped serve once during a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 7 Holger Rune on Tuesday. The highest-ranked American man is into his first quarterfinal in seven appearances at the hard-court tournament. No. 10 Sinner eliminated No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

