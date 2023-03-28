Fritz, Sinner reach Miami Open quarterfinals with 2-set wins

By The Associated Press
Taylor Fritz celebrates his win over Holger Rune of Denmark during the fourth round of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner have both defeated seeded opponents in straight sets at the Miami Open to move into the quarterfinals. No. 9 Fritz compiled twice as many winners as unforced errors and only dropped serve once during a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 7 Holger Rune on Tuesday. The highest-ranked American man is into his first quarterfinal in seven appearances at the hard-court tournament. No. 10 Sinner eliminated No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

