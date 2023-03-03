Fritz, Paul to face off in all-American semi at Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Francis Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinal round of the Mexican Open. The fifth-ranked Fritz has a six-match winning streak against Tiafoe. He advanced to face another American, Tommy Paul, in one of the semifinals. It’ll be just the second all-American semifinal matchup in the 30-year history of the Mexican event. Also, Alex De Minaur breezed past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

