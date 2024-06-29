Fritz becomes first 3-time champ of Eastbourne, where Kasatkina ends streak of losing finals

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Taylor Fritz of the U.S. has become the first three-time men’s champion of the Eastbourne International. Fritz beat Australian qualifier Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the final, capturing his eighth career title without dropping a set on Saturday. He also won Eastbourne in 2019 and 2022. Daria Kasatkina won the women’s final. Her first title on grass ends a frustrating run of losing five straight finals, including three this year. The Russian beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 and extended her record against the Canadian to 3-0. Kasatkina was the runner-up at Eastbourne last year to Madison Keys, whom Fernandez knocked out on Friday. Kasatkina has won her seventh career title, and first since 2022.

