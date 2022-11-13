Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals. Fritz broke twice in the second set as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other Green Group match. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.

