Frittelli wins Bahrain Championship for first victory on European tour since 2017

RIFFA, Bahrain (AP) — South African golfer Dylan Frittelli won his first European tour event in more than six years after making three birdies in his last six holes for a two-stroke victory at the Bahrain Championship. The No. 434-ranked Frittelli started the final round leading by two but was out of first place after playing the first 12 holes in 2-over par. He bounced back with back-to-back birdies on the par 5s at Nos. 13 and 14 and rolled in a 40-footer for birdie at No. 16 to regain his two-stroke advantage. Frittelli parred the last two holes for a 1-under 71 and finished on 13 under overall for his first win on the European tour since the Mauritius Open in December 2017.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.