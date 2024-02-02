Frittelli, Svensson and Girrbach share lead at Bahrain Championship

RIFFA, Bahrain (AP) — Dylan Frittelli birdied his last hole for a 4-under 68 to take a share of the lead with Jesper Svensson and Joel Girrbach at the halfway point of the Bahrain Championship. The trio was 9-under 135 after two rounds at the Royal Golf Club. They share a one-shot lead over Alejandro del Rey (70), while five players are a further stroke behind. Svensson shot a 65 — the lowest round of the day — in windy conditions as the 27-year-old Swede eyes his first European tour title.

