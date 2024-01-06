Frisco becoming for NCAA FCS football what Omaha is for baseball or Oklahoma City for softball

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — North Dakota State athletic director Matt Larsen believes Frisco has become for FCS football what Omaha is for NCAA Division I baseball or Oklahoma City for softball. Larsen, vice chair of the FCS committee, says the goal for every FCS program is to get to Frisco. This is the 14th time that the Football Championship Subdivision title will be decided in the 20,500-seat professional soccer stadium in North Texas. This is only the fourth time that the Bison haven’t made the trip from Fargo to Frisco. They lost in the semifinal round at No. 2 seed Montana, which plays defending championship and top-seeded South Dakota State in Sunday’s title game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.