Friends Schauffele, Cantlay together again at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Defending Zurich Classic champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele say teaming up in New Orleans has been as much about friendship as whether their golf games complement one another. They’ve also been partners at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. And Schauffele jokes that they don’t have friendship bracelets yet, but could soon. The PGA Tour’s only regular team event resumes this week at the TPC Louisiana. Other top players include defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. He’s also coming off a victory at the RBC Heritage last weekend. Two-time major winner Colin Morikawa and six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa comprise another top team. And 2022 runners-up Billy Horschel and Sam Burns have teamed up again.

