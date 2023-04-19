Friends Schauffele, Cantlay together again at Zurich Classic

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
FILE - Xander Schauffele, left, and Patrick Cantlay, right, hold up the trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Zurich Classic's unusual two-player team format has attracted a field featuring some of the PGA's most accomplished players -- even without the big purse of an elevated event. Defending champions Cantlay and Schauffele will be up against teams featuring former major winners, including Matt Fitzpatrick with his brother, Alex, and Colin Morikawa with Max Homa. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Defending Zurich Classic champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele say teaming up in New Orleans has been as much about friendship as whether their golf games complement one another. They’ve also been partners at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. And Schauffele jokes that they don’t have friendship bracelets yet, but could soon. The PGA Tour’s only regular team event resumes this week at the TPC Louisiana. Other top players include defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. He’s also coming off a victory at the RBC Heritage last weekend. Two-time major winner Colin Morikawa and six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa comprise another top team. And 2022 runners-up Billy Horschel and Sam Burns have teamed up again.

