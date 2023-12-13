Friends and teammates at every stage, Spanish players support each other again at Cal

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
California forwards Claudia Langarita, left, and Marta Suárez walk through campus Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suárez and Claudia Langarita first became teammates and friends a decade ago as they were just starting out playing club basketball near the countryside area in Spain where Suárez was raised on a farm. Now the countrywomen are part of an international roster for fifth-year California coach Charmin Smith, who is working on her language skills to better communicate with three women from Greece. There’s also a player from Sweden and another from Australia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.