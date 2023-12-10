Friedrichsen leads Wake Forest over NJIT 83-59 for fourth straight victory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Parker Friedrichsen came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19 as Wake Forest notched its fourth straight victory by beating NJIT 83-59. Friedrichsen made 6 of 7 shots and missed just one 3-pointer in his best effort of the season for the Demon Deacons (6-3). Kevin Miller finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Hunter Sallis had 14 points, while Cameron Hildreth and Andrew Carr scored 12 apiece. Hildreth grabbed six rebounds. Adam Hess had 15 points to lead the Highlanders (2-7) in the first meeting between the schools.

