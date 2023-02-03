Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Max Fried is headed to to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year. He is asking for $15 million. The team offered $13.5 million. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 in 2022 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48. He also was a first-time All-Star last season. In 2021, he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal. About 20 more arbitration cases are scheduled through Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.