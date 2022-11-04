Friday’s Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Friday, Nov. 4
|NBA
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 24 Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
