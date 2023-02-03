Friday’s Time Schedule
|Friday, Feb. 3
|NBA
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 22 San Diego St. vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 2 Stanford at Washington St., 10 p.m.
No. 7 Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
No. 14 UCLA vs. No. 22 Arizona, 11 p.m.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.