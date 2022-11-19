Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 63, BCLUW, Conrad 23

Ankeny Centennial 74, Des Moines, East 6

Ankeny Christian Academy 61, Ogden 40

Ballard 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 48

Benton Community 54, Assumption, Davenport 34

Boone 69, Webster City 41

Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 22

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 65, Ames 19

Collins-Maxwell 59, Woodward-Granger 45

Des Moines Christian 64, Creston 30

Earlham 46, Central Decatur, Leon 37

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, Lynnville-Sully 40

Highland, Riverside 53, Keota 27

Hillcrest Academy 45, Tri-County, Thornburg 30

Logan-Magnolia 59, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 24

North Scott, Eldridge 76, Dubuque, Hempstead 35

PCM, Monroe 41, Chariton 32

Solon 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Storm Lake 83, East Sac County 39

Urbandale 81, Des Moines, Hoover 13

Washington 82, Wapello 24

West Marshall, State Center 75, Colo-NESCO 16

Westwood, Sloan 60, Cherokee, Washington 57, OT

