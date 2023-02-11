Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 54, Waukee Northwest 45

Ballard 37, Winterset 26

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46

Boone 79, North Polk, Alleman 17

Carroll 53, ADM, Adel 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Iowa City High 52

Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Pella 45

Davenport, West 54, Muscatine 41

Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47

Gilbert 62, Carlisle 57

Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34

Johnston 82, Southeast Polk 77

Mason City 46, Ames 23

Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40

Waterloo, East 35, Marshalltown 24

Waterloo, West 67, Dubuque, Hempstead 23

Waukon 76, Charles City 37

Class 1A Region 3=

First Round=

Calamus-Wheatland 55, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 20

Midland, Wyoming 56, Lone Tree 47

Springville 67, Easton Valley 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..