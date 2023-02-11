Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 54, Waukee Northwest 45
Ballard 37, Winterset 26
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46
Boone 79, North Polk, Alleman 17
Carroll 53, ADM, Adel 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Iowa City High 52
Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Pella 45
Davenport, West 54, Muscatine 41
Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47
Gilbert 62, Carlisle 57
Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34
Johnston 82, Southeast Polk 77
Mason City 46, Ames 23
Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40
Waterloo, East 35, Marshalltown 24
Waterloo, West 67, Dubuque, Hempstead 23
Waukon 76, Charles City 37
Class 1A Region 3=
First Round=
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 20
Midland, Wyoming 56, Lone Tree 47
Springville 67, Easton Valley 23
