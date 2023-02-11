Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Ada-Borup 60, Tartan 51
Alexandria 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 52
Andover 71, Champlin Park 41
Austin 76, Albert Lea 48
Avail Academy 59, Liberty Classical 29
Belle Plaine 36, Conway Springs, Kan. 33
Burnsville 57, Eastview 43
Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Woodbury 47
Cromwell def. Cook County, forfeit
Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30
Eagan 36, Shakopee 34
Eden Prairie 83, Buffalo 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Maple Lake 27
Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37
Hayfield 61, United Christian 16
Henning 58, New York Mills 48
Jordan 43, Delano 39
Kingsland 66, Houston 61
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 23
Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61
Lakeville North 77, Farmington 40
Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 17
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 55
Mankato East 61, Faribault 41
Marshall 77, Jackson County Central 67
Montevideo 55, BOLD 50
Moorhead 42, Brainerd 41
Mounds Park Academy 47, Blake 43
New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33
Orono 55, Chanhassen 50
Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38
Pipestone 79, Windom 46
Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43
Randolph 84, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72
Richfield 55, St. Anthony 47
Rochester Century 56, Northfield 21
Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Mound Westonka 47
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 27
St. Croix Prep 72, Concordia Academy 58
St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 33
St. Paul Highland Park 53, St. Paul Central 27
Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Triton 0, Maple River 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59
Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53
West Central 55, Melrose 42
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Red Rock Central 39
White Bear Lake 63, East Ridge 49
Zimmerman 73, Mora 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..