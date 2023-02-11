Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

Ada-Borup 60, Tartan 51

Alexandria 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 52

Andover 71, Champlin Park 41

Austin 76, Albert Lea 48

Avail Academy 59, Liberty Classical 29

Belle Plaine 36, Conway Springs, Kan. 33

Burnsville 57, Eastview 43

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Woodbury 47

Cromwell def. Cook County, forfeit

Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30

Eagan 36, Shakopee 34

Eden Prairie 83, Buffalo 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Maple Lake 27

Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37

Hayfield 61, United Christian 16

Henning 58, New York Mills 48

Jordan 43, Delano 39

Kingsland 66, Houston 61

Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 23

Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61

Lakeville North 77, Farmington 40

Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 17

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 55

Mankato East 61, Faribault 41

Marshall 77, Jackson County Central 67

Montevideo 55, BOLD 50

Moorhead 42, Brainerd 41

Mounds Park Academy 47, Blake 43

New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33

Orono 55, Chanhassen 50

Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38

Pipestone 79, Windom 46

Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43

Randolph 84, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72

Richfield 55, St. Anthony 47

Rochester Century 56, Northfield 21

Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Mound Westonka 47

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 27

St. Croix Prep 72, Concordia Academy 58

St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 33

St. Paul Highland Park 53, St. Paul Central 27

Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

Triton 0, Maple River 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59

Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53

West Central 55, Melrose 42

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Red Rock Central 39

White Bear Lake 63, East Ridge 49

Zimmerman 73, Mora 47

