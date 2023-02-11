Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63
Andover 93, Champlin Park 89
Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58
Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55
Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35
Breck 80, Providence Academy 52
Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80
Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58
Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52
Cherry 66, Perham 56
Chisholm 71, Hill City 51
Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72
Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70
Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47
Cromwell 58, Cook County 45
Delano 72, Jordan 63
East Central 74, Braham 48
East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63
Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48
Ely 81, Mesabi East 38
Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80
Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34
Henning 77, New York Mills 34
Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38
Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70
Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48
Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45
Lake City 58, Goodhue 53
Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77
Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47
Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63
Maple River 74, Triton 32
Milaca 81, Pine City 44
Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33
Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58
Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71
Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53
New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37
New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54
Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58
Paynesville 73, Kimball 52
Princeton 77, Monticello 53
Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48
Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59
Roseville 52, Irondale 48
Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53
Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71
Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58
Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58
Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53
Waconia 65, New Prague 52
Waseca 75, St. James Area 57
Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66
Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61
West Central 62, Ashby 30
Winona 81, Owatonna 43

