Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63

Andover 93, Champlin Park 89

Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58

Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55

Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35

Breck 80, Providence Academy 52

Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58

Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52

Cherry 66, Perham 56

Chisholm 71, Hill City 51

Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72

Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47

Cromwell 58, Cook County 45

Delano 72, Jordan 63

East Central 74, Braham 48

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63

Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48

Ely 81, Mesabi East 38

Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80

Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34

Henning 77, New York Mills 34

Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38

Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70

Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48

Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45

Lake City 58, Goodhue 53

Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77

Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47

Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63

Maple River 74, Triton 32

Milaca 81, Pine City 44

Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33

Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58

Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53

New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37

New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54

Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58

Paynesville 73, Kimball 52

Princeton 77, Monticello 53

Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48

Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

Roseville 52, Irondale 48

Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53

Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71

Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58

Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58

Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53

Waconia 65, New Prague 52

Waseca 75, St. James Area 57

Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66

Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61

West Central 62, Ashby 30

Winona 81, Owatonna 43

