Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 2
Apple Valley/Burnsville 6, Spring Lake Park 4
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, New Prague 3
Fairmont 9, Worthington 3
Holy Angels 3, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Lakeville South 3, Prior Lake 1
Morris/Benson Area 6, Breck 2
Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Red Lake Falls 3
Waseca 6, Marshall 4
White Bear Lake 1, Blaine 0, OT
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..