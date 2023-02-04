Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 4, Grand Rapids 1
Brainerd 4, Rock Ridge 3
Edina 2, Hill-Murray 1
Ely 6, St. Paul Johnson 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 8, North Shore Storm 0
Hopkins 4, Dodge County 3
Hutchinson 3, Breck 1
New Ulm 3, Windom 2
Northern 5, Mora/Milaca 0
Prior Lake 3, Chaska 0
River Lakes 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Rochester Lourdes 8, Fairmont 2
Rogers 5, Maple Grove 2
Roseau 7, St. Michael-Albertville 3
Rosemount 6, Farmington 1
Warroad 5, Thief River Falls 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Duluth East vs. Champlin Park, ppd.
Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Duluth Denfeld, ccd.
