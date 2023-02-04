Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 4, Grand Rapids 1

Brainerd 4, Rock Ridge 3

Edina 2, Hill-Murray 1

Ely 6, St. Paul Johnson 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 8, North Shore Storm 0

Hopkins 4, Dodge County 3

Hutchinson 3, Breck 1

New Ulm 3, Windom 2

Northern 5, Mora/Milaca 0

Prior Lake 3, Chaska 0

River Lakes 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Rochester Lourdes 8, Fairmont 2

Rogers 5, Maple Grove 2

Roseau 7, St. Michael-Albertville 3

Rosemount 6, Farmington 1

Warroad 5, Thief River Falls 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Duluth East vs. Champlin Park, ppd.

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Duluth Denfeld, ccd.

