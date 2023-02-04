Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 34
Algona 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 23
Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Paton-Churdan 38
Atlantic 56, Denison-Schleswig 18
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Bondurant Farrar 56, Gilbert 53
Boone 40, Carroll 36
CAM, Anita 63, Glidden-Ralston 55
Carlisle 51, ADM, Adel 38
Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Bellevue 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Central Elkader 60, North Fayette Valley 36
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58
Clear Lake 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 29
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33
Creston 58, Red Oak 24
Dallas Center-Grimes 42, Indianola 36
Davenport, North 68, Davenport, West 21
Decorah 61, Waukon 42
Des Moines Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 25
Des Moines, North 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Des Moines, Roosevelt 53, Ottumwa 37
Diagonal 55, Hamburg, Pa. 48
Dike-New Hartford 73, Aplington-Parkersburg 36
Earlham 57, Ogden 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 51, Calamus-Wheatland 40
East Mills 60, Essex 22
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Montezuma 56
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Midland, Wyoming 44
Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Spirit Lake 43
Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 21
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Griswold 18
GMG, Garwin 42, Belle Plaine 27
Hinton 61, West Sioux 43
Hudson 53, Denver 36
Iowa City Liberty High School 72, Iowa City West 60
Jesup 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54
Logan-Magnolia 45, IKM-Manning 31
Maquoketa 66, Camanche 15
Mount Ayr 59, Bedford 19
Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 31
Nevada 41, Greene County 15
New Hampton 74, Charles City 33
Newell-Fonda 76, Alta-Aurelia 26
Nodaway Valley 77, Lenox 64
North Butler, Greene 50, Rockford 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 32
North Polk, Alleman 60, Ballard 52
North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
Okoboji, Milford 48, Boyden-Hull 47
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24
Oskaloosa 43, Newton 35
PAC-LM 60, West Bend-Mallard 23
PCM, Monroe 54, Roland-Story, Story City 36
Pella 49, Pella Christian 24
Pleasant Valley 54, Assumption, Davenport 51
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 40
Regina, Iowa City 75, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60
Rock Valley 47, Sheldon 33
Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Sioux City, North 51, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26
Sioux City, West 49, LeMars 46
Southeast Valley 74, East Sac County 68
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 51, East Union, Afton 26
Spencer 62, Storm Lake 47
Springville 66, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31
St. Mary’s, Remsen 69, Akron-Westfield 34
Tripoli 26, North Tama, Traer 22
Wahlert, Dubuque 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45
Waterloo, East 41, Ames 33
Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Falls 49
Waukee Northwest 52, Urbandale 25
West Liberty 79, Durant-Bennett 44
West Lyon, Inwood 61, Sioux Center 31
Woodbine 60, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52
SEISC Shootout=
Burlington Notre Dame 51, WACO, Wayland 45
___
