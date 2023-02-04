Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Dike-New Hartford 51

Beckman, Dyersville 57, Anamosa 27

Cedar Falls 71, Waterloo, West 58

Cedar Rapids Xavier 77, Linn-Mar, Marion 47

Center Point-Urbana 68, Benton Community 61

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Muscatine 53

Charles City 62, New Hampton 52

Clarinda 66, Southwest Valley 37

Clear Lake 79, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 65, Sioux City, North 56

Creston 77, Red Oak 59

Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 18

Marshalltown 48, Fort Dodge 35

Monticello 51, Northeast, Goose Lake 36

Nodaway Valley 70, Lenox 69

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Bettendorf 44

Roland-Story, Story City 66, PCM, Monroe 60

Sioux Center 50, West Lyon, Inwood 47

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 77, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43

Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57

Waukee Northwest 78, Urbandale 56

