Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 61, Tomah 51
Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18
Brown Deer 64, South Milwaukee 42
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Reedsville 55
Cedarburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53
Edgar 66, Phillips 60
Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32
Florence 65, North Central, Mich. 48
Green Bay Preble 50, Pulaski 32
Homestead 69, Port Washington 30
Kenosha Christian Life 59, Heritage Christian 53
Kenosha Tremper 61, Racine Case 40
Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36
Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43
Mercer 46, Butternut 36
Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Madison 41
Milwaukee King 84, Milw. Washington 36
New London 63, Shawano 50
Northwood 41, Luck 30
Onalaska 65, Sparta 44
St. Mary Catholic 50, Howards Grove 37
Stratford 52, Northland Pines 23
Three Lakes 63, Elcho 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Superior vs. St. Paul Johnson, Minn., ccd.
