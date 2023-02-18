Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Hudson 43, Louisville 21
Region 3=
Marysville 91, Cols. Whetstone 3
Division III=
Region 10=
Amanda-Clearcreek 33, Johnstown 26
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53, Utica 18
Mechanicsburg 64, Galion Northmor 15
Worthington Christian 62, Gahanna Cols. Academy 33
Region 12=
Cols. Africentric 65, London Madison Plains 13
Marion Pleasant 41, Johnstown Northridge 29
Milford Center Fairbanks 68, Bishop Ready 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..