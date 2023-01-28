Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Andover 8, Warroad 4
Chisago Lakes 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Hill-Murray 4, Proctor/Hermantown 0
Hutchinson 3, Minnesota River 2
Marshall 3, Waseca 2
Moose Lake Area 1, Dodge County 1, OT
New Ulm 1, Delano/Rockford 0
Pine Area 5, North Shore Storm 1
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1, Princeton 0
Rogers 1, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
Roseau 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2
Simley 4, South St. Paul 1
St. Cloud 3, Thief River Falls 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crookston vs. East Grand Forks, ppd.
Eastview vs. Elk river/Zimmerman, ppd.
Morris/Benson Area vs. Windom, ppd.
