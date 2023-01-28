Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Andover 8, Warroad 4

Chisago Lakes 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Hill-Murray 4, Proctor/Hermantown 0

Hutchinson 3, Minnesota River 2

Marshall 3, Waseca 2

Moose Lake Area 1, Dodge County 1, OT

New Ulm 1, Delano/Rockford 0

Pine Area 5, North Shore Storm 1

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1, Princeton 0

Rogers 1, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

Roseau 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2

Simley 4, South St. Paul 1

St. Cloud 3, Thief River Falls 1

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crookston vs. East Grand Forks, ppd.

Eastview vs. Elk river/Zimmerman, ppd.

Morris/Benson Area vs. Windom, ppd.

