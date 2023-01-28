Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 59, Pierz 25

Alexandria 77, Willmar 54

Avail Academy 59, Hiawatha Collegiate 19

BOLD 60, Minnewaska 45

Barnesville 62, Breckenridge 53

Barnum 49, Swanville 45

Becker 69, Big Lake 14

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Sauk Centre 41

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Waconia 77

Blake 61, St. Paul Academy 37

Brainerd 45, Cambridge-Isanti 44

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 27

Byron 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

Chanhassen 54, St. Louis Park 43

Chaska 81, New Prague 37

Concordia Academy 53, New Life Academy 26

Crosby-Ironton 104, Staples-Motley 39

Detroit Lakes 52, Park Rapids 36

Dover-Eyota 60, Blooming Prairie 53

East Central 45, Moose Lake/Willow River 44

East Ridge 78, Cretin-Derham Hall 43

Eastview 56, Prior Lake 43

Edina 58, Buffalo 44

Ely 54, Duluth Denfeld 19

Fairmont 66, Blue Earth Area 39

Fillmore Central 59, Spring Grove 31

Foley 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

Fosston 54, Climax/Fisher 39

Frazee 66, Hawley 37

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 43

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Rockford 35

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Heritage Christian Academy 51, Legacy Christian 40

Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Murray County Central 47

Hopkins 75, St. Michael-Albertville 66

Houston 80, Southland 57

Kasson-Mantorville 79, Pine Island 40

Kenyon-Wanamingo 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, MACCRAY 37

Lakeville North 41, Shakopee 30

Lakeville South 53, Farmington 47

Lanesboro 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31

Lewiston-Altura 71, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

Little Falls 58, Mora 34

Luverne 56, Redwood Valley 21

Madelia 73, United South Central 62

Mankato East 55, Austin 50

Mankato West 56, Northfield 41

Maranatha Christian 96, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Marshall 64, New Ulm 52

Milaca 62, Zimmerman 54

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis Southwest 46

Minneota 67, Yellow Medicine East 30

Montevideo 70, West Central 62

Mound Westonka 71, Richfield 51

Mounds View 64, Irondale 50

New London-Spicer 49, Litchfield 37

New Richland-H-E-G 79, Bethlehem Academy 40

New York Mills 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

Osakis 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Osseo 53, Park Center 50

Owatonna 69, Albert Lea 52

Park Christian 73, Lake Park-Audubon 45

Pelican Rapids 33, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32

Pequot Lakes 71, Aitkin 21

Pine River-Backus 61, Lake of the Woods 28

Randolph 69, Maple River 47

Red Rock Central 53, Adrian/Ellsworth 48

Rochester Mayo 62, Faribault 36

Roseau 68, Northern Freeze 47

Rosemount 57, Eagan 42

Roseville 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 33

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49, Canby 30

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Fergus Falls 38

Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, St. Cloud 41

Schaeffer Academy 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 52

Silver Bay 65, Wrenshall 43

Southwest Minnesota Christian 48, Mountain Lake Area 32

Spectrum 62, North Lakes Academy 26

Springfield 72, Nicollet 56

St. Agnes 61, St. Croix Prep 57

St. Clair 65, LeSueur-Henderson 32

St. Croix Lutheran 68, Fridley 49

St. James Area 80, Pipestone 67

St. Paul Humboldt 37, Hope Academy 28

St. Peter 74, Worthington 53

Stillwater 73, Woodbury 52

Tartan 72, Apple Valley 33

Thief River Falls 52, Win-E-Mac 27

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Lakeview 41

Triton 65, Medford 28

Upsala 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43

Verndale 56, Sebeka 45

Wabasso 50, New Ulm Cathedral 25

Warroad 58, Laporte 23

Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 51

Watertown-Mayer 48, Annandale 43

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Hayfield 54

Wayzata 49, Minnetonka 47

West Lutheran 54, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 20

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 80, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 23

White Bear Lake 60, Forest Lake 54

Winona 52, Rochester John Marshall 37

Winona Cotter 66, Rushford-Peterson 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Minnesota Christian vs. Lac qui Parle Valley, ppd.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Rothsay, ppd.

Columbia Heights vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

Mankato Loyola vs. AC/GE, ppd.

Melrose vs. Benson, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..